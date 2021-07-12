Authorities search for missing Marion Co. teen with high functioning autism

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a young Pee Dee man who has been missing since Friday.

According to information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Nicholas William Smith, of Mullins, has not been seen or heard from since July 9.

Authorities said Smith is 5-foot-5, weighs 135 pounds, and has reddish brown hair and brown eyes.

“Smith has high functioning autism and his family is very concerned,” a post on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page states.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the MCSO at (843) 423-8399.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.