Victim of Myrtle Beach shooting dies, man charged with murder

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The victim of a shooting in Myrtle Beach has died and one person has been charged in the incident, according to authorities.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department says the shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. on 14th Avenue South.

In a statement, the department said officers in the area heard gunshots and responded immediately.

The suspect, 30-year-old Shadow Antonio Graham, of Darlington, was detained within minutes.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden later identified the victim as 29-year-old Dwayne Patterson, of Greeleyville. McSpadden noted that Patterson had recently been living in Myrtle Beach.

Graham is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest, bond for Graham was not set during a hearing Sunday morning due to the severity of the charge.

Graham is being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail as of around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to online records.

The MBPD says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 843-918-1382.

