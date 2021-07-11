SCDNR extends fishing education program on Grand Strand piers

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is extending its saltwater program by offering a helping hand, one fishing pole at a time.

The program, known as Pier Outreach, aims to teach more about marine wildlife and offer those who have never fished before their first experience.

Dave Parr, a volunteer fishing instructor in the Grand Strand, is part of the program and says he’s enjoyed every minute of it.

“I mean, they love that we are answering questions,” he said. “We are passing out information about what’s in our ocean today.”

Parr’s wisdom was shared along the Garden City Pier on Saturday, making sure everyone had a great fishing experience.

“When you start fishing, even if you don’t catch anything, I learned as a child fishing is about making good memories,” he said.

Other experts along the Grand Strand applauded the program, which has helped around 700 locals and tourists over the summer.

“This has been a good place to learn there’s a lot of information out here,” said Skip Liles, a local fisherman. “There’s a lot of fish in here, so you don’t know what you are going to catch.”

Volunteers show up at the pier around four times a week, and can be spotted in their bright blue T-shirts, handing out booklets and fishing guides.’

They’re also looking for more people to join the volunteer program, and encourage more to give fishing a try.

To fish in South Carolina, everyone must be at least 16 years old and have a fishing license to fish in saltwater and/or freshwater.

