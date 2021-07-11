Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

NC man sets new record after catching 127lb catfish

By Maggie Brown
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A Johnston County man caught a 127.1 pound blue catfish on Sunday morning at Roanoke River.

Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught the fish. Clifton helped Baker get the fish in the boat and on the scales to weigh it.

Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught...
Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught the fish.(WRAL)
Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught...
Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught the fish.(WRAL)

This catch broke the previous state record for biggest blue catfish caught in North Carolina. Baker broke the record, held by Joey Baird from Virginia, by more than 5 pounds.

“It was like a dream come true for most serious catfisherman,” Baker said.

It was caught by a fishing rod, reeled in, and netted in the boat, he said.

The big guy was weighed at E-Z Bait and Tackle in Goldsboro. It was released back into the wild at Roanoke River on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the tackle shop.

“We hope that this monster continues to grow and prosper in the waters of our amazing state,” the Facebook post said.

The two friends won The Neuse River Wars Catfish Tournament Series last year, Baker’s wife said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Body of missing swimmer recovered near Horry County boat landing
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle while crossing street in Myrtle Beach
1 person hurt, another detained after shooting in Myrtle Beach
Shadow Antonio Graham
Victim of Myrtle Beach shooting dies, man charged with murder
Nicholas Allen Schacher
Myrtle Beach police searching for missing man

Latest News

Shadow Antonio Graham
Victim of Myrtle Beach shooting dies, man charged with murder
SCDNR extends fishing education program on Grand Strand piers
SCDNR extends fishing education program on Grand Strand piers
Crews fight Temple grass fire
Crews extingush structure fire in Pawleys Island
Charleston made history Saturday with the city’s first Disability Pride Month celebration.
First Disability Pride Month celebration held in Charleston