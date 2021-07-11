Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County carjacking suspect in custody after running from officers

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Neighbors in one Horry County community may have seen an enhanced police presence as authorities search for a carjacking suspect.

The Horry County Police Department says officers and K9′s were in the area of Highway 701 and Highway 19 in Allsbrook.

The suspect ran from officers earlier in the morning, according to the HCPD.

They were taken into custody at around 11 a.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle while crossing street in Myrtle Beach
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Body of missing swimmer recovered near Horry County boat landing
1 person hurt, another detained after shooting in Myrtle Beach
Nicholas Allen Schacher
Myrtle Beach police searching for missing man
Myrtle Beach police are searching for a 12-year-old named Jeremiah, who was last seen Friday.
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Police say the couple robbed a convenience store Saturday night and may be in the vehicle seen...
Fairmont police searching for couple accused in armed robbery
Shadow Antonio Graham
Victim of Myrtle Beach shooting dies, man charged with murder
1 person hurt, another detained after shooting in Myrtle Beach
Police said they responded around 10:50 p.m. to 1605 John B. White Sr. Boulevard.
One dead, one injured after shooting at Spinx Station in Spartanburg, police say