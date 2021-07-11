Horry County carjacking suspect in custody after running from officers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Neighbors in one Horry County community may have seen an enhanced police presence as authorities search for a carjacking suspect.

The Horry County Police Department says officers and K9′s were in the area of Highway 701 and Highway 19 in Allsbrook.

The suspect ran from officers earlier in the morning, according to the HCPD.

They were taken into custody at around 11 a.m.

