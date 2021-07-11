26-year-old drowns near Horry County boat landing, coroner says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The body of a swimmer who went missing the Great Pee Dee River on Saturday has been identified.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 26-year-old De’Quan Casey, of Hemingway, was recovered near the Yauhannah Landing by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ dive team.

The SCDNR told WMBF News it first received a call about the missing swimmer at around noon Saturday. Other local agencies then responded to the scene.

Witnesses told authorities that they saw Casey swim out into deeper water before going under and never coming back up.

Crews searched for most of the day Saturday before recovering Casey’s body in the late evening hours.

McSpadden said the death was ruled an accidental drowning.

