Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

First Disability Pride Month celebration held in Charleston

Charleston made history Saturday with the city’s first Disability Pride Month celebration.
Charleston made history Saturday with the city’s first Disability Pride Month celebration.(HEART Inclusive Arts Community)
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston made history Saturday with the city’s first Disability Pride Month celebration.

The HEART Inclusive Arts Community, a collaborative performing and visual arts studio for adults with disabilities, organized the event.

The festival was held at Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company on King Street from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers say it kicked off with a mini Disability Pride Parade around the event grounds.

The event included a market of local vendors, games, art, crafts.

It also featured music and live entertainment including performances by HEART, the Plantation Singers, the V-Tones, and more.

Ballet dancer Marka Danielle and I GOT LEGS founder Adam Gorlitsky were there as guest speakers.

The celebration was free to attend and was open to the public of all ages, organizers say.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Body of missing swimmer recovered near Horry County boat landing
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle while crossing street in Myrtle Beach
1 person hurt, another detained after shooting in Myrtle Beach
Nicholas Allen Schacher
Myrtle Beach police searching for missing man
Myrtle Beach police are searching for a 12-year-old named Jeremiah, who was last seen Friday.
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

First fishing experience
SCDNR extends fishing education program on Grand Strand piers
Multiple plumes of dust will continue to work through the Atlantic.
First Alert: A good friend is back for the tropics
Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
First Alert: All clear after Elsa brings heavy winds, rain, tornado warnings
A Tornado Watch has been issued as Elsa moves into the area.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado warning expires for Horry, Georgetown counties; watch remains in effect
5-year-old Xander found this megalodon tooth at Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
5-year-old vacationing in North Myrtle Beach uncovers megalodon tooth