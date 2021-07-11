First Disability Pride Month celebration held in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston made history Saturday with the city’s first Disability Pride Month celebration.

The HEART Inclusive Arts Community, a collaborative performing and visual arts studio for adults with disabilities, organized the event.

The festival was held at Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company on King Street from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers say it kicked off with a mini Disability Pride Parade around the event grounds.

The event included a market of local vendors, games, art, crafts.

It also featured music and live entertainment including performances by HEART, the Plantation Singers, the V-Tones, and more.

Ballet dancer Marka Danielle and I GOT LEGS founder Adam Gorlitsky were there as guest speakers.

The celebration was free to attend and was open to the public of all ages, organizers say.

