FIRST ALERT: Warm and muggy end to the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As we wrap up the weekend, hot temperatures and high humidity return to the area. Highs today will climb into the middle and upper 80s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The feels like temperatures will soar, once again, into the middle to upper 90s. The only sign of relief today might be from one of the stray showers this afternoon. There’s only a 30% chance of rain, but anyone who sees it has the chance to get in on some rain cooled air.

Today's Forecast (WMBF)

Heading into the new work week, the humidity shows no sign of slowing down. This will keep our heat index in the middle 90s through most of the week. Our summer-like pattern will also keep a few isolated shower and storm chances around for a few days next week.

Muggy Meter This Week (WMBF)

