Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Firefighter rescues kitten trapped under truck

A tiny kitten who had crawled under a truck ended up going for a ride in Hillsborough County,...
A tiny kitten who had crawled under a truck ended up going for a ride in Hillsborough County, Fla.(Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Fla./Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A tiny kitten found itself in a tight space, but firefighters came to the rescue.

A man flagged down the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue from a supermarket parking lot Saturday morning after he heard the cries of a kitten coming from his truck.

Firefighter Elaine Owens crawled under the truck and rescued the kitten, who had been stuck between the vehicle floor and the gas tank during the trip to the supermarket.

The furry little stowaway, who is believed to be 2 months old, was unharmed.

A bystander decided to give the kitten a home “and clean it up as the newest member of her family.”

This morning, the crew of Engine 18 came to the rescue of an approximately 2-month-old kitten trapped under a pickup...

Posted by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Florida on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle while crossing street in Myrtle Beach
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Body of missing swimmer recovered near Horry County boat landing
1 person hurt, another detained after shooting in Myrtle Beach
Nicholas Allen Schacher
Myrtle Beach police searching for missing man
Myrtle Beach police are searching for a 12-year-old named Jeremiah, who was last seen Friday.
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

SCDNR extends fishing education program on Grand Strand piers
SCDNR extends fishing education program on Grand Strand piers
Richard Branson, the London-born founder of the Virgin Group, turns 71 in a week. He joins five...
Billionaire Richard Branson heads for space in his own ship
Authorities concluded that there was “no chance of life” in the remaining rubble, but the...
Mayor: 90 deaths confirmed in Florida condominium collapse
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Horry County carjacking suspect in custody after running from officers
A fire in Klamath Falls, Ore., exploded in size.
Bootleg fire in Oregon explodes in size