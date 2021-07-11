Fairmont police searching for couple accused in armed robbery

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Fairmont are asking for the public’s help to find a pair of armed robbery suspects.

The Fairmont Police Department says the incident happened at around 10:45 p.m. Saturday at the L&M convenience store on Lakeview Road.

According to police, a male suspect, Ronnie Dean Maynor, entered the store and fired a handgun into the ceiling. He then demanded money from the cashier and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Maynor then entered a vehicle with his girlfriend, Alisha Kay Hunt, and both left the scene. They were both traveling out of town on Lakeview Road, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Authorities have obtained warrants for both suspects, each facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping along with other various charges.

Photos of both Maynor and Hunt as well as the suspected vehicle were also released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-5115.

