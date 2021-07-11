Crews extingush structure fire in Pawleys Island

Submit a Tip
Crews fight Temple grass fire
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews worked Sunday to put out a structure fire in Pawleys Island.

Midway Fire Rescue said it responded to 23 Birdfield Lane after calls about the blaze Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the fire was in a “multi-family dwelling” and was contained to the attic of the building.

No injuries were reported. Crews will also remain on scene for additional work.

Midway says the fire is now under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

