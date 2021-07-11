Crews extingush structure fire in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews worked Sunday to put out a structure fire in Pawleys Island.

Midway Fire Rescue said it responded to 23 Birdfield Lane after calls about the blaze Sunday afternoon.

@MidwayFireResQ on location at 23 Birdfield Lane for a reported structural fire in a multi-family dwelling. Crews are working in the attic to confine the fire. We will report additional information when available. — Midway Fire Rescue (@MidwayFireResQ) July 11, 2021

Officials said the fire was in a “multi-family dwelling” and was contained to the attic of the building.

No injuries were reported. Crews will also remain on scene for additional work.

Midway says the fire is now under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.