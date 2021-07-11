2 injured in Saturday night crash on Highway 22

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 22 late Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident near the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway at around 11:06 p.m.

Officials also said the vehicle involved went over a guardrail.

Both people involved were taken to the hospital, but no details were provided on their condition as of Sunday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

