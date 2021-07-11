Submit a Tip
2 injured in Saturday night crash on Highway 22

Crews said two people were hurt in this crash on Highway 22 late Saturday.
Crews said two people were hurt in this crash on Highway 22 late Saturday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 22 late Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident near the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway at around 11:06 p.m.

Officials also said the vehicle involved went over a guardrail.

Both people involved were taken to the hospital, but no details were provided on their condition as of Sunday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

