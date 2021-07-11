1 person hurt, another detained after shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have one person detained after a shooting left another person hurt in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 307 14th Ave. South.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital and the scene is secure, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.

