Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 person hurt, another detained after shooting in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have one person detained after a shooting left another person hurt in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 307 14th Ave. South.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital and the scene is secure, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBPD: 4 security officers injured after large fight at Broadway at the Beach
Multiple plumes of dust will continue to work through the Atlantic.
First Alert: A good friend is back for the tropics
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle while crossing street in Myrtle Beach
Police said meth and mushrooms were found following a search at a Longs home last week.
Man arrested after meth, mushrooms found at Horry County home, police say
Aaron Timothy Genwright
SLED: Former Florence officer arrested for groping female suspect

Latest News

Police said they responded around 10:50 p.m. to 1605 John B. White Sr. Boulevard.
One dead, one injured after shooting at Spinx Station in Spartanburg, police say
Police said meth and mushrooms were found following a search at a Longs home last week.
Man arrested after meth, mushrooms found at Horry County home, police say
Ethan Gainey
Man arrested in connection to high-speed chase that sent Florence County deputy to hospital
Triandes Frazier
Suspect arrested after Laurinburg shooting kills one, injures another