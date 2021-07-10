Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse

In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and...
In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and rescue teams continue looking for survivors of the partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, Fla. Dozens of people escaped with their lives, but little else. The disaster that killed at least 18 people, with more than 140 still missing, has also left many survivors homeless.(Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say the Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately after a review found safety concerns within the building.

A joint statement from multiple leaders late Friday says the review was prompted by the collapse of a condo building in Surfside that killed at least 79 people and left 61 people missing.

An engineer’s report recommended floors 16 and above be closed to courthouse staff.

The leaders decided all courthouse employees would go back to working from home.

Employees only recently returned to the building after working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Court operations will proceed in a remote format until the safety concerns are addressed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBPD: 4 security officers injured after large fight at Broadway at the Beach
Multiple plumes of dust will continue to work through the Atlantic.
First Alert: A good friend is back for the tropics
Aaron Timothy Genwright
SLED: Former Florence officer arrested for groping female suspect
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle while crossing street in Myrtle Beach
Graham requests full $15 million needed for I-73 right-of-way acquisition in Horry County

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a No Trespassing sign is displayed in front of a...
Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled in N.J.; police say 4-year-old found
The first large cruise ship to dock in Alaska in almost two years arrived in Ketchikan early...
First large cruise ship arrives in Alaska after 21 months
The first large cruise ship to dock in Alaska in almost two years arrived in Ketchikan early...
1st large cruise ship arrives in Alaska since pandemic's start
William Smith's wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, said he died Monday at the Motion Picture &...
‘Laredo’ actor William Smith dies; played cowboys, brawlers