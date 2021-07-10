Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old in the Grand Strand.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department says the boy, named Jeremiah, was last seen Friday afternoon near Motel 6 on Frontage Road East.

MBPD needs your help! Jeremiah was last seen near Motel 6 yesterday afternoon. He is 12 years old and last seen wearing a red tshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. If you have any information please contact Detective Cooper at 843-918-1957. Reference number 21-013364. pic.twitter.com/bqbd8MkNqL — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) July 10, 2021

Police said he was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. A photo of Jeremiah was also provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1957 or 843-918-1382.

