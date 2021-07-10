Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Myrtle Beach
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old in the Grand Strand.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department says the boy, named Jeremiah, was last seen Friday afternoon near Motel 6 on Frontage Road East.
Police said he was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. A photo of Jeremiah was also provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1957 or 843-918-1382.
