Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Ravenel Bridge closed because of suspicious package

Police say the Ravenel Bridge is closed because of a suspicious package.
Police say the Ravenel Bridge is closed because of a suspicious package.(South Carolina Department of Transportation)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says the northbound and southbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge are closed because of a suspicious package.

Police say the package was found at the base of the bridge on the Mount Pleasant side.

They’re asking drivers to take alternative routes until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBPD: 4 security officers injured after large fight at Broadway at the Beach
Multiple plumes of dust will continue to work through the Atlantic.
First Alert: A good friend is back for the tropics
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle while crossing street in Myrtle Beach
Aaron Timothy Genwright
SLED: Former Florence officer arrested for groping female suspect
Police said meth and mushrooms were found following a search at a Longs home last week.
Man arrested after meth, mushrooms found at Horry County home, police say