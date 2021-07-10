Police: Ravenel Bridge closed because of suspicious package
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says the northbound and southbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge are closed because of a suspicious package.
Police say the package was found at the base of the bridge on the Mount Pleasant side.
They’re asking drivers to take alternative routes until further notice.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
