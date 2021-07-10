One dead, one injured after shooting at Spinx Station in Spartanburg, police say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WYFF) - One man is dead and another person was injured after a shooting at a Spinx Station Friday night, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

Police said they responded around 10:50 p.m. to 1605 John B. White Sr. Boulevard.

According to police, witnesses stated they were in a parking lot at the corner of John B. White Sr. Boulevard and Camelot Drive when they were approached by a black male on a moped.

An argument began between one of the individuals in a vehicle and the person on the moped, police said.

Police said four people traveling in the vehicle left the parking lot at the corner of John B. White Sr. Boulevard and Camelot Drive and drove across the street to the Spinx Station. The man on the moped followed.

According to police, the argument became physical between one of the males in the vehicle and the male on the moped. The man on the moped started shooting, police said.

Police said he struck the victim at least once in the upper torso. He was transported to the hospital by EMS where he later died.

The victim has not been identified.

Police said one of the other males was struck, in the back and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was not transported to the hospital.

According to police, the suspect is a black male with dreadlocks driving a black or green moped. He fled the scene on Hidden Hill Road traveling towards East Blackstock Road.

Police said it is unclear why the two individuals were arguing.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department.

