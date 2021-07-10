Myrtle Beach police searching for missing man

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking for help to find a man that’s been reported missing.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department says it’s searching for 32-year-old Nicholas Allen Schacher.

Officials also provided a photo of Schacher, who is 5′11″ and 169 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1957 or 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.