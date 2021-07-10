Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach police searching for missing man

Nicholas Allen Schacher
Nicholas Allen Schacher(MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking for help to find a man that’s been reported missing.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department says it’s searching for 32-year-old Nicholas Allen Schacher.

Officials also provided a photo of Schacher, who is 5′11″ and 169 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1957 or 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBPD: 4 security officers injured after large fight at Broadway at the Beach
Multiple plumes of dust will continue to work through the Atlantic.
First Alert: A good friend is back for the tropics
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle while crossing street in Myrtle Beach
Aaron Timothy Genwright
SLED: Former Florence officer arrested for groping female suspect
Police said meth and mushrooms were found following a search at a Longs home last week.
Man arrested after meth, mushrooms found at Horry County home, police say

Latest News

Heat Index Today
FIRST ALERT: Humidity and shower chances on the rise this weekend
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle while crossing street in Myrtle Beach
Island Water Adventures Captain Jake DeNiro prepares a pontoon boat for the next group of...
Horry County plans for park, boardwalk and dock on Little River waterfront
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Pedestrian struck, killed by debris from passing vehicle in Marion County