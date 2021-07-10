Horry County plans for park, boardwalk and dock on Little River waterfront

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Boaters in Little River may soon have a new spot to catch a break from the water.

Horry County is looking into a project to add a waterfront park, boardwalk and a dock in the area.

Little River is the only active waterfront in Horry County and has restaurants, casino cruises as well as plenty of fishing charters.

One thing it doesn’t have, however, is a boardwalk to tie all the businesses together.

“Right now most of my business is like, phone business where they call and book ahead,” said Jake DeNiro, a captain with Island Water Adventures. “That would bring a lot more foot traffic to the area, so you should have a lot more walk-up business and stuff, which I think would be very beneficial.”

Horry County’s Parks and Open Space Plan calls for a new waterfront park in Little River, complete with a boardwalk and public dock.

The $8 million project would have special event space, a playground, kayak and canoe launches. It would also include more parking.

The Horry County Parks and Open Space Plan includes a cost breakdown for the improvements to the Little River waterfront area. (Horry County)

For some charter boat captains, the public dock catches the most attention.

”We probably run out 20-30 people a day telling them they can’t dock here,” said Rashad Dawud, a charter captain with Shallow Minded Fishing. “It’s all private slips. We all run business out of here, everyone has their own slip. You get everybody wanting to eat at the restaurants and stuff with nowhere to go. Would definitely be nice for them to have somewhere to go, they wouldn’t bother us.”

The county views every boat that passes upon eating and shopping because they have nowhere to dock as a missed opportunity.

Horry County will need to buy 15 acres of land and get all the waterfront landowners on board before coming up with a timeline.

At least DeNiro and his pontoon boats won’t be raising any red flags.

“Everything is on its own little level here, but I think that would tie stuff together very well,” he said.

The riverfront improvement project is also included in Horry County’s Imagine 2040 plan.

