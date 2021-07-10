Horry County leaders look to slow development along sections of Highway 90

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews.

Wary of overdevelopment along S.C. 90, some Horry County Council members insist they will no longer approve rezonings for major subdivisions in certain sections of that corridor.

The move comes as county staffers are being inundated with rezoning requests for new housing. Next month, plans for more than 1,000 homes will be presented to the county’s planning commission, according to public records. That includes a proposal for building 527 houses on S.C. 90.

“Highway 90′s bad now,” said councilman Danny Hardee, whose district covers a portion of the corridor. “And I don’t want to see another [S.C.] 544.”

Before S.C. 544 was widened, a minor wreck could snarl traffic, making the drive from Conway to Surfside Beach an agonizing crawl. County officials estimate that expanding S.C. 90 and raising the road’s low-lying areas could cost well over half a billion dollars. That’s far more than the maximum amount impact fees could generate over 10 years ($133 million) and possibly as much as the county’s entire eight-year RIDE III road construction program ($592 million), which is funded by a sales tax.

“We’ve got to start somewhere,” Hardee said. “The county cannot do that road by itself. It’s just too much money. … And turning down some of these rezonings is what it’s going to take.”

Councilman Johnny Vaught agrees. He has roots in the Tilly Swamp community, and he’s advocated for raising the low sections of S.C. 90 near Tilly Swamp and Sterritt Swamp ever since Hurricane Florence left families in the community marooned in 2018. During that disaster, floodwater covered sections of the highway, cutting off access.

“We’ve got to fix that for those people,” Vaught said. “It’s terrible.”

Next week, county planning staff and elected officials will meet with residents to discuss the challenges of the area’s growth. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday inside Tilly Swamp Baptist Church.

“It’s about capacity issues and flooding issues on Highway 90,” said David Jordan, the county’s director of planning and zoning. “It’s to gather all the stakeholders in an environment that’s not a council meeting and not a planning commission meeting to talk about the concerns on 90, and possible fixes and where we go from here.”

