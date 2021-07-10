Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County leaders look to slow development along sections of Highway 90

Planning commission to hear proposal for 527-home development next month
The Horry County Planning Commission will hear a proposal for a 527-home development next month.
The Horry County Planning Commission will hear a proposal for a 527-home development next month.(Charles D. Perry / MyHorryNews)
By Charles D. Perry
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews.

Wary of overdevelopment along S.C. 90, some Horry County Council members insist they will no longer approve rezonings for major subdivisions in certain sections of that corridor.

The move comes as county staffers are being inundated with rezoning requests for new housing. Next month, plans for more than 1,000 homes will be presented to the county’s planning commission, according to public records. That includes a proposal for building 527 houses on S.C. 90.

“Highway 90′s bad now,” said councilman Danny Hardee, whose district covers a portion of the corridor. “And I don’t want to see another [S.C.] 544.”

Before S.C. 544 was widened, a minor wreck could snarl traffic, making the drive from Conway to Surfside Beach an agonizing crawl. County officials estimate that expanding S.C. 90 and raising the road’s low-lying areas could cost well over half a billion dollars. That’s far more than the maximum amount impact fees could generate over 10 years ($133 million) and possibly as much as the county’s entire eight-year RIDE III road construction program ($592 million), which is funded by a sales tax.

“We’ve got to start somewhere,” Hardee said. “The county cannot do that road by itself. It’s just too much money. … And turning down some of these rezonings is what it’s going to take.”

Councilman Johnny Vaught agrees. He has roots in the Tilly Swamp community, and he’s advocated for raising the low sections of S.C. 90 near Tilly Swamp and Sterritt Swamp ever since Hurricane Florence left families in the community marooned in 2018. During that disaster, floodwater covered sections of the highway, cutting off access.

“We’ve got to fix that for those people,” Vaught said. “It’s terrible.”

Next week, county planning staff and elected officials will meet with residents to discuss the challenges of the area’s growth. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday inside Tilly Swamp Baptist Church.

“It’s about capacity issues and flooding issues on Highway 90,” said David Jordan, the county’s director of planning and zoning. “It’s to gather all the stakeholders in an environment that’s not a council meeting and not a planning commission meeting to talk about the concerns on 90, and possible fixes and where we go from here.”

Click here to read the full report.

Copyright 2021 Waccamaw Publishers. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBPD: 4 security officers injured after large fight at Broadway at the Beach
Multiple plumes of dust will continue to work through the Atlantic.
First Alert: A good friend is back for the tropics
Aaron Timothy Genwright
SLED: Former Florence officer arrested for groping female suspect
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle while crossing street in Myrtle Beach
Graham requests full $15 million needed for I-73 right-of-way acquisition in Horry County

Latest News

Heat Index Today
FIRST ALERT: Humidity and shower chances on the rise this weekend
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle while crossing street in Myrtle Beach
Island Water Adventures Captain Jake DeNiro prepares a pontoon boat for the next group of...
Horry County plans for park, boardwalk and dock on Little River waterfront
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Pedestrian struck, killed by debris from passing vehicle in Marion County