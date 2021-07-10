Submit a Tip
Florence County deputies searching for missing teenager

Aliyah Alexxiss Hallman
Aliyah Alexxiss Hallman(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are searching for a teenager with a medical condition that makes her susceptible to heat.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Aliyah Alexxiss Hallman was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at her home on Sunset Acres Lane in Florence.

Hallman is 5-feet tall and around 90 pounds with brown eyes and sandy blond hair.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a grey Beatles shirt, black shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121 ext. 374.

