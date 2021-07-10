Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Humidity and shower chances on the rise this weekend

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat and humidity will be in full swing this weekend as temperatures soar across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Highs today will top out near 90° for the beaches and into the low 90s are inland areas. On top of that, high humidity will keep temperatures feeling like the upper 90s near 100° at times.

Heat Index Today
Heat Index Today(WMBF)

A few isolated storms today could bring some relief from the heat, but today’s forecast features only a 20% chance of rain. As we head into tomorrow, we’ll expect a slightly better chance of scattered showers and storms, with a 40% chance. This will also help to keep temperatures right around the middle and upper 80s through tomorrow afternoon.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBPD: 4 security officers injured after large fight at Broadway at the Beach
Multiple plumes of dust will continue to work through the Atlantic.
First Alert: A good friend is back for the tropics
Aaron Timothy Genwright
SLED: Former Florence officer arrested for groping female suspect
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle while crossing street in Myrtle Beach
Graham requests full $15 million needed for I-73 right-of-way acquisition in Horry County

Latest News

Saturday Weather
Saturday Weather
Heat, humidity, and afternoon storms
FIRST ALERT: Summer heat, afternoon storms for the weekend
Multiple plumes of dust will continue to work through the Atlantic.
First Alert: A good friend is back for the tropics
Scattered storms & high humidity through the weekend