FIRST ALERT: Humidity and shower chances on the rise this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat and humidity will be in full swing this weekend as temperatures soar across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Highs today will top out near 90° for the beaches and into the low 90s are inland areas. On top of that, high humidity will keep temperatures feeling like the upper 90s near 100° at times.

Heat Index Today (WMBF)

A few isolated storms today could bring some relief from the heat, but today’s forecast features only a 20% chance of rain. As we head into tomorrow, we’ll expect a slightly better chance of scattered showers and storms, with a 40% chance. This will also help to keep temperatures right around the middle and upper 80s through tomorrow afternoon.

Weekend Forecast (WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.