Crews searching for missing swimmer near Horry County boat landing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are currently searching for a missing swimmer near an Horry County boat ramp.

David Lucas, spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resouces, said the swimmer went missing at the Yauhannah Landing near Highway 701 and just off the Great Pee Dee River.

Witnesses told authorities that a man was seen swimming out further in the water at around noon Saturday.

He then went underwater and never came back up.

Horry County Fire Rescue and other local agencies are assisting the DNR at the scene, Lucas said.

The state agency’s dive team was also called to the area.

