Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Cat from collapsed building found alive, returned to family

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Binx the cat, who had lived on the ninth floor of the South Florida condo building that collapsed last month, has been found safe and returned to its family, officials said Friday.

Gina Nicole Vlasek, co-founder of The Kitty Campus, posted on Facebook that a black cat resembling Binx was found near the rubble of the Surfside building Thursday night and brought to the group’s nearby facility in Miami Beach. A former Champlain Towers South resident visited The Kitty Campus on Friday and confirmed that the feline was hers, Vlasek said.

“We are so grateful to be able to help in any small way,” Vlasek wrote.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a news conference Friday evening that Binx was recognized by a volunteer who had been feeding cats near the collapsed building.

“I’m glad that this small miracle could bring some light into the lives of a grieving family today and could provide a bright spot for our whole community in the midst of this terrible tragedy,” Levine Cava said.

The mayor said animal control workers are continuing to place live traps in the area in hopes of recovering pets that might have escaped the deadly collapse.

The 12-story building collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24. Officials have confirmed 79 people killed, with 61 still unaccounted for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MBPD: 4 security officers injured after large fight at Broadway at the Beach
Multiple plumes of dust will continue to work through the Atlantic.
First Alert: A good friend is back for the tropics
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle while crossing street in Myrtle Beach
Aaron Timothy Genwright
SLED: Former Florence officer arrested for groping female suspect
Police said meth and mushrooms were found following a search at a Longs home last week.
Man arrested after meth, mushrooms found at Horry County home, police say

Latest News

Health officials are concerned about a new version of the Covid-19 virus which is spreading in...
Delta variant results in rise of new cases
Mayor reacts to missing cat found from collapse
Myrtle Beach police are searching for a 12-year-old named Jeremiah, who was last seen Friday.
Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Myrtle Beach
Police say the Ravenel Bridge is closed because of a suspicious package.
Police: Ravenel Bridge reopened to traffic