2 pedestrians struck by vehicle while crossing street in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two pedestrians were seriously hurt after being by a vehicle in Myrtle Beach late Friday.

Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident happened at around 10:20 p.m. in the area of Oak Street and 21st Avenue North.

Both pedestrians were trying to cross Oak Street when they were hit, Vest said.

They were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.