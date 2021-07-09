Submit a Tip
Suspect arrested after Laurinburg shooting kills one, injures another

Triandes Frazier
Triandes Frazier(Source: Laurinburg police)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged after a shooting early Thursday morning in Laurinburg left one person dead and another injured.

Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. to the U.S. 74 off ramp at U.S. 401 for reports of a vehicle partially in the roadway, according to a press release from Laurinburg police.

Two people were found inside the car with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Scotland County EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the driver dead. Authorities identified the driver as 23-year-old Andrew M. Montgomery.

The passenger, a 24-year-old man, was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital before being flown to another hospital in critical condition.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Triandes Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was arrested without incident around 7:30 a.m. after he was found walking on U.S. 74.

Frazier is charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and discharging a firearm within city limits.

He is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center under without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Laurinburg police at 910-276-3211.

