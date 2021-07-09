Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Some Grand Strand businesses not seeing rise in job applicants despite end of federal pandemic benefits

By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The struggle for businesses to hire workers continues.

About a week ago, the state terminated its federal unemployment benefits. The governor stated the move would help businesses overcome staffing shortages. But some employers said they aren’t seeing that trend just yet.

“We’re in dire need of help,” said Megan Fenwick, general manager for Croissants Bistro & Bakery in Myrtle Beach.

She said the bakery locations have been experiencing a worker shortage for quite some time.=

“We’ve had a couple no-shows, no calls. If we could just get people to show up that would be great,” Fenwick said.

Staff at Dirty Don’s Oyster Bar & Grill said they’re trying to hire workers weekly, but there hasn’t been a large pool of applicants.

“Out of the 17 years I’ve worked here, this has been the worst year so far,” said the restaurant’s general manager Patrick Carroll.

They’re not alone. The general manager for SOHO Steak and Seafood Sushi Bar in Myrtle Beach, Eric Richardson, said staffing overall has improved over the spring and summer months.

He said they’re still looking to fill positions. However, he’s not seeing a major increase in the number of people applying.

“Cooks, I’m a little short on, and managers,” Richardson said. “I have had maybe six people apply in the last two weeks.”

The chairman for the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, Bobby Williams, said many businesses statewide are continuing to experience staffing shortages. He says eliminating the pandemic funds is not the end-all solution.

“You know, a lot of politicians hung their hat on as soon as the unemployment runs out, then we’ll be back to normal,” Williams said. That’s not happening. We’re not seeing it. Everywhere in the service industry, we’re not seeing it.”

Several businesses said they don’t know what the best solution is to fix the shortages. Some employers said increasing pay wages may be the answer.

The SCRLA also suggested raising wages could help to retain and attract workers in the hospitality industries.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch has been issued as Elsa moves into the area.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado warning expires for Horry, Georgetown counties; watch remains in effect
Crews were called to remove palm trees from Ocean Boulevard that were toppled by winds from...
WATCH: Heavy winds from Elsa topple palm trees on Ocean Blvd.
5-year-old Xander found this megalodon tooth at Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
5-year-old vacationing in North Myrtle Beach uncovers megalodon tooth
Linemen in North Myrtle Beach were busy working to restore power after thousands of outages...
Power restored to over 5K in Grand Strand after Elsa moves through
MBPD: 4 security officers injured after large fight at Broadway at the Beach

Latest News

McMaster said he wanted DHEC to “issue direction to agency leadership and to state and local...
Gov. McMaster rebuffs Federal ‘Door to Door’ vaccine efforts
Power outage generic
More than 4,000 without power near Garden City
Grand Strand businesses still struggling to find employees
Grand Strand businesses still struggling to find employees
Police said meth and mushrooms were found following a search at a Longs home last week.
Man arrested after meth, mushrooms found at Horry County home, police say