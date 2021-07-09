Some Grand Strand businesses not seeing rise in job applicants despite end of federal pandemic benefits

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The struggle for businesses to hire workers continues.

About a week ago, the state terminated its federal unemployment benefits. The governor stated the move would help businesses overcome staffing shortages. But some employers said they aren’t seeing that trend just yet.

“We’re in dire need of help,” said Megan Fenwick, general manager for Croissants Bistro & Bakery in Myrtle Beach.

She said the bakery locations have been experiencing a worker shortage for quite some time.=

“We’ve had a couple no-shows, no calls. If we could just get people to show up that would be great,” Fenwick said.

Staff at Dirty Don’s Oyster Bar & Grill said they’re trying to hire workers weekly, but there hasn’t been a large pool of applicants.

“Out of the 17 years I’ve worked here, this has been the worst year so far,” said the restaurant’s general manager Patrick Carroll.

They’re not alone. The general manager for SOHO Steak and Seafood Sushi Bar in Myrtle Beach, Eric Richardson, said staffing overall has improved over the spring and summer months.

He said they’re still looking to fill positions. However, he’s not seeing a major increase in the number of people applying.

“Cooks, I’m a little short on, and managers,” Richardson said. “I have had maybe six people apply in the last two weeks.”

The chairman for the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, Bobby Williams, said many businesses statewide are continuing to experience staffing shortages. He says eliminating the pandemic funds is not the end-all solution.

“You know, a lot of politicians hung their hat on as soon as the unemployment runs out, then we’ll be back to normal,” Williams said. That’s not happening. We’re not seeing it. Everywhere in the service industry, we’re not seeing it.”

Several businesses said they don’t know what the best solution is to fix the shortages. Some employers said increasing pay wages may be the answer.

The SCRLA also suggested raising wages could help to retain and attract workers in the hospitality industries.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.