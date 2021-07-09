Submit a Tip
SLED: Former Florence officer arrested for groping female suspect

Aaron Timothy Genwright
Aaron Timothy Genwright(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A former officer with the Florence Police Department was arrested after allegedly groping a female suspect, authorities said.

According to information from the State Law Enforcement Division, 28-year-old Aaron Timothy Genwright was charged with second-degree assault and battery and misconduct.

The charges stem from a July 3 incident where Genwright is said to have groped the woman, who had been arrested for a traffic offense, investigators said.

Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state Genwright was booked around 7:51 a.m. Friday and released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Florence Police Department, a news release stated.

