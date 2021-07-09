Seaside Furniture Gallery is your best of the grand strand winners for furniture and interior design
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Seaside Furniture Gallery & Accents in North Myrtle Beach is your best of the grand strand winners in two categories! They won best furniture and best interior design.
They give customers a great experience while shopping with five rooms full of furniture, lamps, pictures, and accessories. Everything is a beach vibe in the store!
They have a staff that has 30 plus years of experience. Come along with us to learn all about them!
