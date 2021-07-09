Submit a Tip
Residents evacuated from Miami-area condo can retrieve essential items

The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a...
The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a South Florida condo who were forced to evacuate over concerns about the building’s structural integrity will be allowed to return to retrieve essential items.

North Miami Beach officials ordered the 156-unit Crestview Towers evacuated a week ago following an audit of high-rise buildings 40 years old or older.

The audit was ordered in response to the collapse of the nearby Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside, which killed at least 64 and left 76 people missing.

Crestview Towers residents will be escorted by a police officer and will have 15 minutes to pick up necessary items.

