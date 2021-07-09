Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Trooper performs Heimlich maneuver on driver who choked on bag of drugs

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Ohio State Patrol said a driver swallowed more than he could handle during a traffic stop in northern Ohio.

Officials credited Trooper Charles Hoskin from the Ravenna Post with performing the Heimlich maneuver on a man who was allegedly choking on a bag of marijuana.

Video posted on social media Thursday shows the trooper during the traffic stop asking the man if he could breathe then performing the procedure on the man.

With the troopers’ aid, the bag was expelled from the man’s body and he was able to breathe again.

The Ohio State Patrol said the driver swallowed the bag of drugs to keep the trooper from discovering it.

First responders were called to the scene to make sure the man was OK.

After the man apologized for swallowing the bag, Hoskin responded, “I know. It’s all right. It’s a minor misdemeanor. Do you want to die over a minor misdemeanor?”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch has been issued as Elsa moves into the area.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado warning expires for Horry, Georgetown counties; watch remains in effect
Crews were called to remove palm trees from Ocean Boulevard that were toppled by winds from...
WATCH: Heavy winds from Elsa topple palm trees on Ocean Blvd.
Linemen in North Myrtle Beach were busy working to restore power after thousands of outages...
Power restored to over 5K in Grand Strand after Elsa moves through
5-year-old Xander found this megalodon tooth at Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
5-year-old vacationing in North Myrtle Beach uncovers megalodon tooth
Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
82-year-old dies in Horry County crash, coroner says

Latest News

Police: Trooper performs Heimlich maneuver on driver who choked on bag of drugs
Firefighters carry the body of a victim at a food and beverage factory in Rupganj, outside...
52 dead in Bangladesh factory fire as workers locked inside
Officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency say that Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby, 18, of...
Recently received Korean War remains identified as SC soldier
GF Default - Darlington Car Hauler Parade to kick off in Florence
Darlington Car Hauler Parade postponed until 2022