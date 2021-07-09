Pedestrian struck, killed by debris from passing vehicle in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by debris in Marion County, according to authorities.
Sgt. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 501 near Highway 41.
Collins said the pedestrian was standing on the shoulder of the road when they were fatally struck by a piece of debris from a passing vehicle.
No charges are expected to be filed.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
