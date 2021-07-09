Parade helps celebrate Duplin County woman’s 100th birthday

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Duplin County woman got to ring in 100 years with quite the community support Friday.

Friday is Henrietta Sandy’s 100th birthday.

The highlight was a parade of cars, fire trucks, EMS vehicles and police cruisers driving by with friends and family members celebrating the big day.

Sandy was born on the island of Tobago on July 9th, 1921. Later she moved to St. Croix where she lived for 50 years until her home was destroyed by Hurricane Marie in 2017.

Sandy’s family moved her to Chinquapin to be close to them afterward.

Celebrating the big day, Sandy said, “I am very happy and thank God for life and I’m very happy about it.”

Sandy says she enjoys cooking, sewing, home decorating and gardening. She said she has also received her COVID-19 vaccine and encourages others to do the same.

