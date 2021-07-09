Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Parade helps celebrate Duplin County woman’s 100th birthday

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Duplin County woman got to ring in 100 years with quite the community support Friday.

Friday is Henrietta Sandy’s 100th birthday.

The highlight was a parade of cars, fire trucks, EMS vehicles and police cruisers driving by with friends and family members celebrating the big day.

Sandy was born on the island of Tobago on July 9th, 1921. Later she moved to St. Croix where she lived for 50 years until her home was destroyed by Hurricane Marie in 2017.

Sandy’s family moved her to Chinquapin to be close to them afterward.

Celebrating the big day, Sandy said, “I am very happy and thank God for life and I’m very happy about it.”

Sandy says she enjoys cooking, sewing, home decorating and gardening. She said she has also received her COVID-19 vaccine and encourages others to do the same.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch has been issued as Elsa moves into the area.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado warning expires for Horry, Georgetown counties; watch remains in effect
Crews were called to remove palm trees from Ocean Boulevard that were toppled by winds from...
WATCH: Heavy winds from Elsa topple palm trees on Ocean Blvd.
5-year-old Xander found this megalodon tooth at Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
5-year-old vacationing in North Myrtle Beach uncovers megalodon tooth
Linemen in North Myrtle Beach were busy working to restore power after thousands of outages...
Power restored to over 5K in Grand Strand after Elsa moves through
MBPD: 4 security officers injured after large fight at Broadway at the Beach

Latest News

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Pedestrian struck, killed by debris from passing vehicle in Marion County
While the CDC is recommending schools prioritize in-person learning this fall, some educators...
Teachers concerned about worsening teacher shortage, new challenges ahead of upcoming school year
Experts capture venomous zebra cobra in Raleigh with glue trap.
NC lawmakers draft bill after 75 snakes seized from Raleigh home
The family says the manager told them the service dog wasn’t welcome because of the dog hair.
Family says Five Guys restaurant refused service due to service dog