More than 4,000 without power near Garden City
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - More than 4,000 customers are without power in the Garden City area.
According to Horry Electric Cooperative’s outage viewer, the impacted area is near the Collins Creek substation, which is off Highway 707 near Long Ridge Drive.
The utility says a total of 4,252 members are without power.
Crews are also on the way to determine how the outage happened and to make repairs.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.