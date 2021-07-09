Submit a Tip
More than 4,000 without power near Garden City

Power outage generic
Power outage generic(WALB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - More than 4,000 customers are without power in the Garden City area.

According to Horry Electric Cooperative’s outage viewer, the impacted area is near the Collins Creek substation, which is off Highway 707 near Long Ridge Drive.

The utility says a total of 4,252 members are without power.

Crews are also on the way to determine how the outage happened and to make repairs.

We are aware of the outage impacting over 4,200 members served out of the Collins Creek substation. Crews have been dispatched to determine the cause and make necessary repairs. We appreciate your patience.

Posted by Horry Electric Cooperative, Inc. on Friday, July 9, 2021

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

