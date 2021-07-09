MBPD: 4 security officers injured after large fight at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Four security officers were injured as a result of a large fight at Broadway at the Beach earlier this week, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

A police report states the incident happened at around 2 a.m. Monday outside Senor Frogs.

Officers were called to the bar after reports of a large fight breaking out.

When they arrived, officers came across a large crowd near the center fountain, and security officers running around chasing people.

Police soon cleared out the scene and then learned the four security officers had been hurt during the incident.

One member of Broadway security was punched in the face and there was a visible injury to their right eye.

Another officer had visible injuries after being kicked in the head while on the ground.

A third security officer was knocked down and beat with their own duty belt, causing possible internal injuries.

The fourth security officer was feeling some chest pain due to anxiety from the situation they were in.

All four were admitted to a local hospital, police said.

No update has been provided on their condition as of Thursday night.

Officers also noted reports of a man wearing a red hoodie and black mask running around the area with a firearm, but there were no direct witnesses seeing this.

MBPD says the investigation is still ongoing.

