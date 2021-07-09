Submit a Tip
Man arrested in connection to high-speed chase that sent Florence County deputy to hospital

Ethan Gainey
Ethan Gainey(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a man accused of leading Florence County deputies on a high-speed chase where one deputy was seriously hurt.

Ethan Gainey, 22, was taken into custody Friday morning and charged with failure to stop for blue light with great bodily injury.

Deputies said Gainey was stopped on Saturday for a moving violation but after initially stopping, he sped away.

He’s accused of leading deputies on a chase where speeds reached over 100 miles per hour on Highway 52 south of Florence.

During the chase, a deputy lost control of the vehicle, cross the median and hit a tree, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. They said the deputy was trapped for nearly two hours before being flown to the hospital. The deputy remains in the hospital.

Gainey was booked into the Florence County Detention Center and released a few hours later on a $5,000 surety bond.

