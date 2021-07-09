Man arrested after meth, mushrooms found at Horry County home, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was arrested after methamphetamine and mushrooms were found at home in Horry County last week.

The Horry County Police Department said it served a search warrant on July 1 at Whispering Oaks Drive in Longs.

Police found 24.3 grams of methamphetamine, just over a gram of mushrooms and 18 THC edibles in the form of individual baked goods.

Authorities also seized less than a gram of marijuana.

Capers Carl Smith III (JRLDC)

Capers Carl Smith III, of Longs, was arrested as a result of the search.

He’s charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of other controlled substances regarding the mushrooms found.

Online records show he was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on July 2 on a $20,000 bond.

