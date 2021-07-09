Judge orders Horry County councilman to testify in case of drownings of mental health patients

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A judge ruled Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus has to testify as part of a civil lawsuit surrounding the deaths of two mental health patients in the back of an Horry County Sheriff’s Office jail transport van, according to a document obtained by WMBF News.

The document reveals the county tried to prevent Loftus from having to testify, but the judge ruled against the county’s objections.

According to the document, Loftus oversaw the committee that was in charge of public safety at the time of Nicolette Green’s and Wendy Newton’s death, which is why lawyers for the Green family want him to give a deposition.

The two mental health patients drowned in the back of the van in September 2018 shortly after Hurricane Florence. Authorities said. after ex-deputy Stephen Flood drove around a flood barrier and into flood waters, while ex-deputy Joshua Bishop did nothing to stop him from driving into the water.

The fact that Loftus has to testify is a win for the family of Nicolette Green.

“I want to know what they knew ahead of time,” Green’s sister, Donnela Green-Johnson, said.

She hopes Loftus’ testimony provides answers they’ve wanted for nearly three years.

“It could be they just weren’t even aware,” Green-Johnson said. “It could be they didn’t know that mental health patients were transported in vans in cages. Well then I want to know why they didn’t know. That’s your job.”

The family also wants to know if any policies have changed since the incident, because they don’t want what happened to Nicolette to happen to anyone else.

“We need to be able to ask the questions of the council as to what they knew, what policies were in place, what policies weren’t in place, so that this family can get answers,” Green family attorney Scott Bellamy said.

Loftus did not respond to a request for comment.

An Horry County spokesperson said the county does not comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.