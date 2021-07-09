Horry County leaders vote against proposed Highway 90 housing development

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Planning Commission voted against a new housing development on Highway 90 after hearing concerns from residents during a meeting Thursday night.

The proposal would bring more than 120 new homes to the intersection of Highway 90 and Old Highway 90 in Conway.

“Looking at market insight research, Horry County currently has a 900 new home shortage,” said CEC Engineering representative Josh Raybon during the meeting. “Trying to meet that need.”

In order to meet that need by building the new development, Raybon needs 55 acres of hayfields rezoned for residential use.

“Appreciate the comments from those who may have concerns about this,” Raybon said. “Definitely want to hear their concerns and doing everything we can to take them into consideration.”

Raybon got the chance to hear some concerns, as several people raised their hands to share their opinions against the project.

“Shoving these communities in an area where infrastructure hasn’t changed, something has to give,” said Felicia Soto, who lives off Highway 90.

Many brought up issues with not having enough fire and EMS services nearby, as well as the impact the project would have on Highway 90 traffic. The county already has concerns with the area; a lot of the property around it flooded during Hurricane Florence.

“I’m not going to support any major subdivisions in this area,” said planning commission member Jody Prince.

The commission ended up voting for a negative recommendation to the Horry County Council.

It will still go before county council for a vote.

A rezoning for the old Freestyle Music Park was also on the agenda, which the planning commission did recommend to rezone.

An attorney for the property says they want to expand the distribution district to cover what is now zoned for amusement. The new zoning would give the property owners more than 20 different possible uses, but they seem to have an idea as to which direction they’re heading in.

“Most of that will wind up being some sort of small package distribution,” said Shep Guyton, an attorney for the project. “We know we have some demand for assembly and transportation. It’s a true distribution district is what it will be.”

Guyton told the planning commission during a workshop they have a few potential businesses interested in the property.

He says they may be coming back with proposals for those in a few months.

