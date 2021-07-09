Furry Friends Friday: Doggy Fashion Show with Woof Woof Fashions and Kind Keepers Animal Rescue

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Get ready for some major cuteness! Happening Saturday, July 10th is a Doggy Fashion Show at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market building A.

The fashion show starts at 11am and the money raised will go to Kind Keepers Animal Rescue.

Dogs will be walking down the red carpet in outfits made by Woof Woof Fashions. There will also be prizes and raffles.

You can buy some of the fashion items you see and meet some of the animals from Kind Keepers that are looking for their forever home.

