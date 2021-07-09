Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Summer heat, afternoon storms for the weekend

Heat, humidity, and afternoon storms
Heat, humidity, and afternoon storms
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re back to our regularly scheduled heat, humidity, and afternoon storms.

The summer mugginess is in full swing as we move through the weekend. Afternoon highs will climb to near 90° both Saturday and Sunday. The heat index will run much warmer, feeling closer to 100° into the early afternoon.

With the heat and humidity around, it’s going to be tough to not see a few afternoon storms around. Expect at least scattered downpours and storms to form Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Most of these will quickly wind down after sunset.

We’ll keep the summer heat going into early next week with lower rain chances starting Monday.

Summer heat continues
Summer heat continues

