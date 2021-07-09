Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms & high humidity through the weekend

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re back to the summer heat and humidity with daily storm chances to end the week and start the weekend.

We’re giving you the First Alert to a line of storms that will work into the Pee Dee and Grand Strand this afternoon and evening, impacting some of your Friday plans.

Highs climb this afternoon before the rain chances ramp up.
Highs climb this afternoon before the rain chances ramp up.(WMBF)

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s today under partly cloudy skies. The humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s today before the rain chances arrive.

Rain chances arrive this afternoon and into the evening hours.
Rain chances arrive this afternoon and into the evening hours.(WMBF)

Our next round of rain will come this afternoon. While a few scattered showers will be possible along the sea breeze, the best chance of rain will come from a line moving in from the northwest. Look for chances to increase after 3 PM as the line of showers and storms race toward the coast. The line should exit the Grand Strand by 10/11 PM. Keep this in mind for any Friday evening plans.

It's a warm day and a warm stretch of weather with highs climbing into the upper 80s to lower...
It's a warm day and a warm stretch of weather with highs climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s through the next week.(WMBF)

The summer-like forecast will continue this weekend with heat, humidity, and afternoon rain chances. The heat index will approach 100° on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Can’t rule out a few afternoon downpours and storms both days.

Here's a look at the weekend forecast with some of the events happening this weekend.
Here's a look at the weekend forecast with some of the events happening this weekend.(WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch has been issued as Elsa moves into the area.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado warning expires for Horry, Georgetown counties; watch remains in effect
Crews were called to remove palm trees from Ocean Boulevard that were toppled by winds from...
WATCH: Heavy winds from Elsa topple palm trees on Ocean Blvd.
Linemen in North Myrtle Beach were busy working to restore power after thousands of outages...
Power restored to over 5K in Grand Strand after Elsa moves through
5-year-old Xander found this megalodon tooth at Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
5-year-old vacationing in North Myrtle Beach uncovers megalodon tooth
COVID-19 case counts are climbing in the U.S. and South Carolina
DHEC: ‘Overwhelming majority’ of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations in SC are those not fully vaccinated

Latest News

Elsa leaves damage behind in the Grand Strand
Elsa leaves damage behind in the Grand Strand
Round of storms possible Friday evening
FIRST ALERT: Elsa exits, rain chances and summer heat continue
Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
First Alert: All clear after Elsa brings heavy winds, rain, tornado warnings
A Tornado Watch has been issued as Elsa moves into the area.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado warning expires for Horry, Georgetown counties; watch remains in effect