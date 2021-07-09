FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms & high humidity through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re back to the summer heat and humidity with daily storm chances to end the week and start the weekend.

We’re giving you the First Alert to a line of storms that will work into the Pee Dee and Grand Strand this afternoon and evening, impacting some of your Friday plans.

Highs climb this afternoon before the rain chances ramp up. (WMBF)

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s today under partly cloudy skies. The humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s today before the rain chances arrive.

Rain chances arrive this afternoon and into the evening hours. (WMBF)

Our next round of rain will come this afternoon. While a few scattered showers will be possible along the sea breeze, the best chance of rain will come from a line moving in from the northwest. Look for chances to increase after 3 PM as the line of showers and storms race toward the coast. The line should exit the Grand Strand by 10/11 PM. Keep this in mind for any Friday evening plans.

It's a warm day and a warm stretch of weather with highs climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s through the next week. (WMBF)

The summer-like forecast will continue this weekend with heat, humidity, and afternoon rain chances. The heat index will approach 100° on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Can’t rule out a few afternoon downpours and storms both days.

Here's a look at the weekend forecast with some of the events happening this weekend. (WMBF)

