First Alert: A good friend is back for the tropics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Did you hear the news? Our friend is back for a visit!

It happens every year about this time. Plumes of dusts are blown across the Atlantic from the Sahara Desert in Africa.

Saharan dust is back over the Caribbean with another large plume of dust coming off the coast of Africa now.

Multiple plumes of dust will continue to work through the Atlantic. (WMBF)

With the dust in the Caribbean, we can expect some of it to attempt a run into the Carolinas by Monday and Tuesday.

This can often create some incredible sunrises and sunsets here in the Carolinas. Keep that in mind for the upcoming days. However, the best part of this altogether? It limits the chance of development for tropical weather!

Another large plume of dust will continue to move off Africa next week. Great news for no chance of tropical development. (WMBF)

Another large plume of dust is rolling off the coast of Africa into the Atlantic right now. There are signs that another large plume will come off the coast of Africa by Wednesday of next week. If so, look for the tropics to be calmer for the time being. We will take whatever break we can get!

0% chance of development for the next five days. Need I say more? (WMBF)

As of right now, the chance of development over the next five days remains at 0%. This is something we love to see here in the Carolinas. It’s also important to remember that the dust for the most part is suspended high in the atmosphere, but some can make it to the surface, aggravating allergies while it is around. I don’t think we will see too many of those issues just yet.

