Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

First Alert: A good friend is back for the tropics

Tropical Update
Tropical Update(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Did you hear the news? Our friend is back for a visit!

It happens every year about this time. Plumes of dusts are blown across the Atlantic from the Sahara Desert in Africa.

Saharan dust is back over the Caribbean with another large plume of dust coming off the coast of Africa now.

Multiple plumes of dust will continue to work through the Atlantic.
Multiple plumes of dust will continue to work through the Atlantic.(WMBF)

With the dust in the Caribbean, we can expect some of it to attempt a run into the Carolinas by Monday and Tuesday.

This can often create some incredible sunrises and sunsets here in the Carolinas. Keep that in mind for the upcoming days. However, the best part of this altogether? It limits the chance of development for tropical weather!

Another large plume of dust will continue to move off Africa next week. Great news for no...
Another large plume of dust will continue to move off Africa next week. Great news for no chance of tropical development.(WMBF)

Another large plume of dust is rolling off the coast of Africa into the Atlantic right now. There are signs that another large plume will come off the coast of Africa by Wednesday of next week. If so, look for the tropics to be calmer for the time being. We will take whatever break we can get!

0% chance of development for the next five days. Need I say more?
0% chance of development for the next five days. Need I say more?(WMBF)

As of right now, the chance of development over the next five days remains at 0%. This is something we love to see here in the Carolinas. It’s also important to remember that the dust for the most part is suspended high in the atmosphere, but some can make it to the surface, aggravating allergies while it is around. I don’t think we will see too many of those issues just yet.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch has been issued as Elsa moves into the area.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado warning expires for Horry, Georgetown counties; watch remains in effect
Crews were called to remove palm trees from Ocean Boulevard that were toppled by winds from...
WATCH: Heavy winds from Elsa topple palm trees on Ocean Blvd.
Linemen in North Myrtle Beach were busy working to restore power after thousands of outages...
Power restored to over 5K in Grand Strand after Elsa moves through
5-year-old Xander found this megalodon tooth at Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
5-year-old vacationing in North Myrtle Beach uncovers megalodon tooth
Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
82-year-old dies in Horry County crash, coroner says

Latest News

Scattered storms & high humidity through the weekend
Scattered storms & high humidity through the weekend
Scattered storms & high humidity through the weekend
Rain chances arrive this afternoon and into the evening hours.
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms & high humidity through the weekend
Elsa leaves damage behind in the Grand Strand
Elsa leaves damage behind in the Grand Strand