Firefighters battle early morning blaze at North Myrtle Beach home

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews responded to a house fire early Friday morning in North Myrtle Beach.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of Timber Ridge Trail, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

First responders found two storage buildings behind the home engulfed in flames upon arrival, with the fire already extending into the home itself.

Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control. Officials say the siding on a neighboring home sustained some heat damage.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. No word on what sparked the fire.

