Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Family says Five Guys restaurant refused service due to service dog

By Lauren Adams
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One family says they were discriminated against when they brought their service dog inside a local restaurant.

The family says they went inside Five Guys Burgers and Fries on Columbiana Drive and the manager told them the service dog wasn’t welcome because of the dog hair.

Carlie is a nine pound chihuahua that is a trained service dog because her owner David Davies suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and seizures.

They have their service animal papers although it isn’t mandatory to show your certification according to the American with Disabilities Act.

According to the family, the Five Guys manager said the dog would get hair everywhere.

“I said ‘this is my service animal. I have documentation if you want to see it.’ And she said ‘I don’t give a f---’,” said David Davies.

He said the manager got so hostile another employee had to get in between her and Davies.

He started to have a panic attack so the family of seven chose to leave and contacted the corporate office.

“It’s discriminating and it hurts. It’s the only time. I got her in 2016 and this is the first time we’ve had this experience and we’ve had her all over the US. She’s been in Red Lobster and Joe’s Crab Shack,” said Davies.

His daughter is just upset at how poorly she says the manager handled the situation.

“I was more aggravated they were cussing because they were cussing and my 1-year-old was in my arms when she was yelling and coming at me. It was a toxic situation. It really was,” said Kelly Pressley.

We reached out to Five Guys corporate, but they didn’t return our phone calls.

We went inside the restaurant on Columbiana Drive and they said it is under investigation so they can’t comment.

Five Guys corporation offered Davies a fifty dollar gift card, but he wants an apology from the manager and better education on service animals for the Five Guys’ employees.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch has been issued as Elsa moves into the area.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado warning expires for Horry, Georgetown counties; watch remains in effect
Crews were called to remove palm trees from Ocean Boulevard that were toppled by winds from...
WATCH: Heavy winds from Elsa topple palm trees on Ocean Blvd.
5-year-old Xander found this megalodon tooth at Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
5-year-old vacationing in North Myrtle Beach uncovers megalodon tooth
Linemen in North Myrtle Beach were busy working to restore power after thousands of outages...
Power restored to over 5K in Grand Strand after Elsa moves through
MBPD: 4 security officers injured after large fight at Broadway at the Beach

Latest News

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
Pedestrian struck, killed by debris from passing vehicle in Marion County
While the CDC is recommending schools prioritize in-person learning this fall, some educators...
Teachers concerned about worsening teacher shortage, new challenges ahead of upcoming school year
Experts capture venomous zebra cobra in Raleigh with glue trap.
NC lawmakers draft bill after 75 snakes seized from Raleigh home
Henrietta Sandy of Duplin County celebrates 100th birthday
Parade helps celebrate Duplin County woman’s 100th birthday