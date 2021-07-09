Darlington County deputies make arrest in deadly shooting
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Darlington County.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Marquese Devonta Jett turned himself in Wednesday and was served an arrest warrant for murder.
Jett is accused in a fatal shooting that happened on April 10 in the 2600 block of N. Governor Williams Highway.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the victim as 45-year-old Wilbert Brown. Warrants state Jett shot Brown multiple times.
Jett is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.