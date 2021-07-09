Submit a Tip
Darlington Car Hauler Parade postponed until 2022

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUTNY, S.C. (WMBF) – NASCAR fans will have to wait until next year to enjoy a popular race weekend event in the Pee Dee.

Due to scheduling issues, the Darlington Car Hauler Parade will be postponed until 2022, according to a press release from the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The parade recognizes the drivers of the transporters carrying race cars and equipment for the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Due to the condensed nature of the NASCAR race weekend schedules over the past 15 months, the Darlington Car Hauler Parade won’t be able to take place in September,” said Kerry Tharp, president of Darlington Raceway. “Depending upon what NASCAR decides its race weekend schedules will look like in 2022, we’re hopeful that we will being able to resume this popular fan-friendly activity next May as part of our Throwback Weekend.”

Specifics for the parade will be announced closer to the race date, after NASCAR sets its schedule for 2022, officials said.

Typically, the parade begins at the Florence Center with activities for children, a silent auction of NASCAR memorabilia, food, live entertainment, and the NASCAR transport vehicles.

The parade then makes its way along the 12-mile route into Darlington Square where crowds gather for more festivities. The trucks then enter via the Darlington Raceway tunnel to park for the Cup race.

“While we miss holding the Darlington Car Hauler Parade in 2020 and 2021, we are anticipating a bigger-than-ever event in May of 2022, depending, as always, on the NASCAR schedule,” said Holly Beaumier, executive director of the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau and chair of the parade committee. “Race fans will certainly be ready to celebrate next year at this kid-friendly community event and parade. In the meantime, we are looking forward to Labor Day weekend when the Southern 500 kicks off the NASCAR Playoffs.”

