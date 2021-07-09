Crews respond after sign catches fire at Surfside Bowling Center

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to an early-morning fire Friday at the Surfside Bowling Center, officials said.

According to acting Surfside Beach Fire Chief Larry Carter, first responders were dispatched to a smoking neon sign at the bowling center around 1:04 a.m.

As firefighters were on their way, the call was upgraded to a structure fire, Carter said.

He added the exterior wall around the neon sign caught fire, although the flames did not make it inside the building.

Carter said there was no structural damage, and the bowling center will be back open Friday.

No injuries were reported.

