Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 4-year-old abducted in N.J.

An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Sebastian Rios of Rahway, pictured...
An Amber Alert was issued in New Jersey for 4-year-old Sebastian Rios of Rahway, pictured right. The suspect is Tyler Rios, 27.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The New Jersey State Police activated an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 4-year-old boy.

The Rahway Police Dept. is investigating a confirmed child abduction that occurred at 915 Westfield Ave. in the city at around 9 a.m.

The child, Sebastian Rios, is a 4 year-old Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 47 pounds.

The suspect, Tyler Rios, is a Black male, approximately 27 years old, with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs around 220 pounds.

The suspect was last seen operating a 2018 Silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plate S34NVH.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch has been issued as Elsa moves into the area.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado warning expires for Horry, Georgetown counties; watch remains in effect
Crews were called to remove palm trees from Ocean Boulevard that were toppled by winds from...
WATCH: Heavy winds from Elsa topple palm trees on Ocean Blvd.
5-year-old Xander found this megalodon tooth at Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
5-year-old vacationing in North Myrtle Beach uncovers megalodon tooth
Linemen in North Myrtle Beach were busy working to restore power after thousands of outages...
Power restored to over 5K in Grand Strand after Elsa moves through
MBPD: 4 security officers injured after large fight at Broadway at the Beach

Latest News

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
McMaster wants to prohibit door-to-door vaccination efforts in SC
President Joe Biden speaksduring an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House...
Biden tells Putin that Russia must crack down on cybercriminals
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Elsa soaks NYC and New England as it races up East Coast
The world’s favorite TV families