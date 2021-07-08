WATCH: Heavy winds from Elsa topple palm trees on Ocean Blvd.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tropical Storm Elsa made its presence known along the Grand Strand early Thursday morning.

Multiple tornado warnings were issued across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

In Myrtle Beach, heavy winds led to some palm trees being blown over along Ocean Boulevard while others were nearly taken down.

Crews were on the scene to remove the trees from the roadway.

Upload any storm photos or videos here. Please only send them if you can do so safely.

DAMAGE: Palm trees are down along Ocean Boulevard near 9th Avenue North. Crew are on scene removing the debris.￼ pic.twitter.com/71eWlcRjt3 — Ian Klein (@IanKleinWMBF) July 8, 2021

